US airlines cancel flights after Caribbean airspace closure

Several US airlines, including American and Delta, cancelled flights Saturday following FAA Caribbean airspace closures. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Major US airlines on Saturday cancelled hundreds of flights following a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

American Airlines, Delta, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways began cancelling flights early on Saturday morning in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration airspace closures in the Caribbean.

The FAA closed the airspace “due to safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity,” the agency said in a notice to airmen.

The FAA declined to comment further.

US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that airspace restrictions will be lifted “when appropriate”.

Carriers waived change fees and fare differences for customers affected by the airspace closures if they changed their flights to later in the month.

“We will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers travelling Saturday, Jan 3, through Sunday, Jan 4, 2026,” JetBlue Airways said in its advisory.

The US attacked Venezuela and captured its long-serving President Nicolas Maduro in an overnight operation on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said, promising to put the country under American control for now, including by deploying US forces if necessary.

Meanwhile, Air Canada said its operations to the Caribbean and South America are currently continuing “normally” under guidance from Transport Canada.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and we will update as required if the situation changes,” the airline said.