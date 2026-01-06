World champs Tang Jie-Ee Wei off to a rousing start at Malaysia Open

Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei extended their perfect record against Jafar Hidayatullah–Felisha Alberta Pasaribu to seven wins. (AFP pic)

PETALING JAYA : Reigning world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei gave the home fans a treat as they swept past top Indonesian pair Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Alberta Pasaribu in the opening round of the Malaysia Open badminton tournament.

Spurred on by a vocal home crowd at Axiata Arena, the world No 4 pair beat the 10th-ranked Indonesians 21-12, 21-17 in 38 minutes.

The win extended Tang Jie–Ee Wei’s flawless head-to-head record against the Indonesian pair to seven victories from seven meetings.

The Malaysians will face compatriots Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin in the last 16 tomorrow for a quarter-final spot in the World Tour Super 1000 tournament.

In another mixed doubles match, Jimmy Wong–Lai Pei Jing went down tamely after a one-sided 10-21, 9-21 defeat to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man–Tse Ying Suet in just 30 minutes.