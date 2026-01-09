Protesters, US law enforcement clash after immigration officer kills woman

Protesters clash with federal agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Saint Paul, Minnesota, after an ICE agent shot and killed an American woman on Jan 7. (AFP pic)

MINNEAPOLIS : The White House said Thursday that US law enforcement was under “organized attack” as protesters clashed with officers in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of a woman by an immigration agent.

The victim of Wednesday’s shooting, identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was shot in the head as she apparently tried to drive away from agents approaching her car, which they said was blocking their way.

Vice President JD Vance said, without providing evidence, that she was part of a “broader left-wing network” opposed to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, and he insisted the officer acted in “self-defence.”

The day after the shooting, officers armed with pepperball guns and tear gas jostled with a large crowd of protesters beside a government facility in Fort Snelling just outside Minneapolis.

A noisy crowd chanted slogans attacking ICE as officers pushed against protesters, detaining several including one who struck an agent with a cardboard sign.

Footage of Wednesday’s incident shows a masked agent attempt to open the victim’s car door before another masked agent, standing near the vehicle’s front bumper, fired three times into the Honda SUV.

The vehicle then hurtled out of control and smashed into stationary vehicles, as horrified onlookers hurled abuse at the federal officers.

Her bloodied body is then seen slumped in the crashed vehicle.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said she leaves behind a partner and six-year-old child, for whom a fundraiser has received more than US$600,000.

President Donald Trump and senior officials quickly claimed Good was trying to kill the agents, an assertion Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey dismissed.

“I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either,” Trump said in an interview with The New York Times.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Kristi Noem called the incident “domestic terrorism” later saying she was not opposed to deploying more officers to Minneapolis.

Witness Tyrice told US media he heard “three gunshots and then I hear a car crash.”

“I see this lady hugging the victim,” he said.

“There’s blood all in the snow in front of our house. And I could see a lady in the car…You could see the wounds and everything, like a whole bunch of blood.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told CNN that Good was not the target of immigration enforcement action and that she was only suspected of blocking traffic.

Vance told a briefing Thursday that Good was “part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to doxx, to assault and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.”

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday’s incident was “a result of a larger, sinister left-wing movement” and “law enforcement are under organized attack.”

– Immigrant deportations –

Protests grew after Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Walz called it a “patriotic duty” to demonstrate for justice.

On Thursday he said Minnesota must be part of the probe into the shooting alongside federal investigators — as otherwise Noem “is judge, jury and basically executioner.”

But Vance seemed to suggest the officer would be cleared by a federal probe that would exclude state-level officials.

“The idea that this was not justified is absurd,” he said.

Minneapolis schools were closed Thursday and Friday as a precaution against unrest.

ICE officers have been at the forefront of the Trump administration’s immigrant deportation drive, with raids carried out over the objections of some local officials.

Wednesday’s incident came during protests over immigration enforcement in the southern part of Minneapolis.

The victim’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter “was probably terrified” and “not part” of anti-ICE activity.

Good was a mother and poet who studied creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, US media reported.

On Thursday, religious leaders addressed hundreds of people attending a vigil at the scene of the shooting, with a growing memorial of flowers and candles erected to commemorate Good’s life.