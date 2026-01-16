US clears FGV for palm oil exports

FGV Holdings Bhd said the withhold release order modification followed sustained and comprehensive efforts by FGV to strengthen its labour practices.

KUALA LUMPUR : The US has cleared FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) to export palm oil and palm oil products to the country effective Jan 15, following the modification of its withhold release order (WRO).

In a statement today, FGV said US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had confirmed that products from FGV, its subsidiaries and joint ventures were now admissible into US commerce, provided they comply with all applicable US laws and regulations.

“FGV wishes to express our appreciation to the CBP for its guidance and responsiveness in modifying the WRO and recognising the group’s effort in remediating and enhancing labour practices.

“The group also extends our gratitude to the Malaysian government and all stakeholders for their continued support and understanding throughout this process,” it said.

The group said the modification followed sustained and comprehensive efforts by FGV to strengthen its labour practices, in line with national regulations and international standards.

“These efforts included the implementation of a robust action plan to ensure that there are no International Labour Organization indicators of forced labour and child labour in FGV’s operations,” it added.

Key actions undertaken by FGV also included strengthening recruitment procedures to align with ethical and responsible recruitment principles and standards, implementing a recruitment fee reimbursement programme, and collaborating with the National Union of Plantation Workers to promote workers’ right to freedom of association and union membership.

Group CEO Fakhrunniam Othman said the WRO modification was an important milestone for FGV and reflected the progress made by consistently doing things right and in an ethical manner.

“Through sustained reforms across our operations, we have strengthened labour practices, safeguarded human rights and embedded sustainability in every aspect of our business.

“This outcome demonstrates that our commitment to responsible and ethical practices enables FGV to meet international standards and maintain access to key markets such as the US,” he said.