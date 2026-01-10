Venezuela says in talks with US to restore diplomatic ties

US envoys have travelled to Venezuela to discuss reopening the US embassy in Caracas. (EPA Images pic)

CARACAS : Venezuela said Friday it launched talks with the US on restoring diplomatic ties, days after US forces deposed Nicolas Maduro as its president.

It was the latest sign of cooperation following the leftist leader’s capture and US President Donald Trump’s claim to be “in charge” of the South American country.

Officials said US diplomats were in Caracas to discuss reopening the US embassy, while in Washington Trump prepared to meet with oil companies over his plans to access Venezuela’s huge crude reserves.

Anxious relatives waited outside Venezuelan jails on Friday for a glimpse of their loved ones as the authorities began releasing political prisoners – a move Washington claimed credit for.

“When I heard the news, I broke down,” said Dilsia Caro, 50, waiting for the release of her husband Noel Flores, who was jailed for criticising Maduro.

The government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez “has decided to initiate an exploratory diplomatic process with the government of the United States of America, aimed at re-establishing diplomatic missions in both countries,” foreign minister Yvan Gil said in a statement.

John McNamara, the top US diplomat in neighbouring Colombia, and other personnel “travelled to Caracas to conduct an initial assessment for a potential phased resumption of operations,” a US official said on the customary condition of anonymity.

Venezuela said it would be reciprocating by sending a delegation to Washington.

Trump vows oil investments

Trump said earlier Friday that he had called off a second wave of attacks on Venezuela after securing cooperation with the new leadership.

Trump had suggested he might use force again to get his way in Venezuela, which has the world’s largest proven oil reserves.

“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of ‘Seeking Peace,'” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks.”

The US on Friday also announced that it had seized another tanker near Venezuela as it enforces an oil blockade.

Trump said that oil companies promised to invest US$100 billion in Venezuela, whose oil infrastructure is creaky after years of mismanagement and sanctions.

He had earlier announced a plan for the US to sell between 30 million and 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, with the money to be used at his discretion.

He promised any funds sent to Caracas would be used to buy only US-made products.

Prisoners’ release

Venezuela began releasing prisoners on Thursday in the first such gesture since US forces removed and detained Maduro in a deadly Jan 3 raid.

Former Venezuelan opposition candidate Enrique Marquez – who opposed Maduro in the contested 2024 presidential election – was among those released Thursday.

Interim leader Rodriguez’s brother, parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez, said “a large number of Venezuelan and foreign nationals” were being immediately freed for the sake of “peaceful coexistence”.

Trump had earlier played down democracy as a motivating factor for the attack, despite the United States saying for years that Maduro was illegitimate and elections were marred by fraud.

But Trump said he would meet next week with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, whom he earlier brushed aside as a “very nice woman” who lacked the “respect” to lead Venezuela.

“I understand she’s coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her,” Trump told Fox News.

Exiled Venezuelan opposition figurehead Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who was hoping Friday for the release of his son-in-law, who was detained a year ago in Caracas, said that any democratic transition in the country must recognise his claim to victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Maduro was proclaimed the winner of the vote, but his re-election was widely seen as fraudulent.

Protests in Caracas

Maduro was seized in a special forces raid accompanied by airstrikes, operations that left 100 people dead, according to Caracas.

US forces took Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores to New York to face trial on drug-trafficking charges.

Delcy Rodriguez insisted Thursday her country was “not subordinate or subjugated” despite her pledge to cooperate with Trump.

Angry protesters rallied in the streets of Caracas on Friday, demanding Maduro’s release in the latest of a daily series of demonstrations.

“We don’t have to give one little drop of oil to Trump after all that he has done to us,” said one protester, Josefina Castro, 70, a member of a civil activists’ group.

“Our Venezuelan brothers died (in the attack), and that hurts.”