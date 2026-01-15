Saudi Arabia tells Iran its land, airspace won’t be used in US strike

Protests in Iran over worsening economic conditions have turned violent, with hundreds feared dead in the regime’s crackdown on protestors. (AFP pic)

RIYADH : Saudi Arabia informed Iran it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to attack it, two sources close to the kingdom’s government told AFP on Wednesday, as Washington threatens Tehran with possible military strikes.

The message was conveyed as the United States warned it could respond to an Iranian government crackdown on protests, while Tehran has said it would strike US military and shipping assets in the event of a new attack.

“Saudi Arabia has informed Tehran directly that it will not be part of any military action taken against it, and that its territory and airspace will not be used for that purpose,” a source close to the Saudi military told AFP.

A second source close to the government confirmed that message had been communicated to Tehran.

The US has military assets in the Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia.

The United States has repeatedly warned it could intervene against a deadly Iranian government crackdown on protests, while Tehran has said it would retaliate with strikes on US military and shipping targets.