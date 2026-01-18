EU warns against Trump’s tariffs threat over Greenland

The EU said it stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. (EPA Images pic)

BRUSSELS : EU leaders warned against US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on European countries until he has achieved his purchase of Greenland.

Cyprus, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Council, announced an extraordinary meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels for Sunday afternoon.

One senior German MEP said Trump’s latest threat raised a question mark over the EU-US trade deal agreed last year.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, issued the joint statement hours after Trump threatened multiple European nations with tariffs of up to 25%.

“Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral,” they wrote in a post on social media.

“Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty,” they added.

The statement came days after Danish and Greenlandic officials held talks in Washington over Trump’s bid to acquire the territory, without reaching agreement.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland,” said the EU statement.

“Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US,” it said.

Trump said that from Feb 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the US.

German MEP Manfred Weber, head of the largest group in the European Parliament, the conservative EPP, said Trump’s latest remarks called into question the EU-US trade deal negotiated last year.

“The EPP is in favour of the EU-US trade deal, but given Donald Trump’s threats regarding Greenland, approval is not possible at this stage,” he posted on X.

“The 0% tariffs on US products must be put on hold,” he added.

Brussels and Washington clinched a deal in July for most EU exports to face a 15% US levy, but both sides are still pushing for additional trade concessions.