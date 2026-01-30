Sports court to hear FAM heritage players case on Feb 26

Fifa had imposed sanctions on FAM for submitting falsified documents on the players’ eligibility to play for Malaysia in an Asian Cup qualifier last June. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set Feb 26 for a hearing at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, to decide on the fate of seven Harimau Malaya heritage players and the appeal by the Football Association of Malaysia against Fifa’s sanctions.

In a brief statement on its website, the court said it will jointly hear the cases of Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Gabriel Palmero, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel, as well as that of FAM.

“The players involved in the appeals were sanctioned by Fifa on Sept 25 with a 12-month suspension from any football-related activities. On Jan 26, CAS issued provisional measures to suspend the sanction until a final decision is rendered,” read the statement.

This means the seven will be able to proceed with their careers for the time being.

Fifa had imposed its sanctions on FAM after accusing it of submitting falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10.

Besides the suspensions, FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560).

FAM took that matter to CAS after Fifa rejected an appeal against its sanctions.