Red Cross ‘outraged’ as on-duty paramedic killed in Gaza

The death brings the number of Palestine Red Crescent Society staff and volunteers killed in Gaza to 30 since the conflict began in October 2023. (EPA Images pic)

GENEVA : The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was “outraged” by the killing of an on-duty colleague on Wednesday in Gaza, where Israel is battling Hamas.

The IFRC said Hussein Hassan Hussein Al-Samiri, “a dedicated paramedic” with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, “was killed while performing life-saving humanitarian duties in Khan Younis during an attack in the Al-Mawasi area” of the southern Gaza Strip.

“The IFRC sends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues and expresses its full solidarity with PRCS.”

Despite a US-brokered truce entering its second phase last month, violence in the Palestinian territory has continued, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violating the agreement.

The IFRC said the death brings the number of PRCS staff and volunteers killed in Gaza in the line of duty to 30 since the conflict began in October 2023.

The federation said humanitarian workers and medical staff needed to be respected and protected at all times.

“The Red Cross and Red Crescent emblems are symbols of protection, humanity, neutrality, and hope. Yet too often, our volunteers and staff are killed while performing life-saving work,” it said.

“The loss of Hussein is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by those who dedicate their lives to helping others.”

The Geneva-based IFRC is the world’s largest humanitarian network, with more than 17 million volunteers in more than 191 countries.

Gazan health officials said Israeli air strikes on Wednesday killed 23 people, with Israel’s military saying it struck after one of its officers was wounded by enemy gunfire.