Israeli air strikes kill 9 in Gaza

GAZA CITY : Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes today killed nine people in the Palestinian territory, including three children, with Israel’s military saying it struck after gunfire targeting its troops wounded an officer.

Despite a US-brokered truce entering its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Gaza Strip, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of breaching the agreement.

The latest bloodshed came days after Israel reopened the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt – the only exit for Gazans that does not pass through Israel.

The civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas authority, said the nine people were killed in a series of strikes, with at least 31 others wounded.

Three bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital after Israeli strikes hit tents and homes in the southern Khan Yunis area, the agency said.

Six more bodies were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following similar strikes in Gaza City, the territory’s largest urban centre, it added.

The Israeli military said it had conducted “precision strikes” after “terrorists opened fire on troops”, seriously wounding an officer, adding that it considers the incident a violation of the ceasefire.

It said the troops came under attack near the so-called “Yellow Line”, beyond which Israeli forces are stationed in Gaza.

The ceasefire has been repeatedly marred by bloodshed.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 523 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since it took effect on Oct 10, while the Israeli military says four of its soldiers have been killed over the same period.

Saturday was among the deadliest days, with the civil defence agency reporting at least 32 people killed in Israeli attacks, which the military said were in response to a Hamas ceasefire violation.

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.

US envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday, during which Netanyahu insisted that Hamas must be disarmed and the entire Gaza Strip demilitarised before any reconstruction can begin.