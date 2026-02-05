Australia dodges call for arrest of visiting Israel president

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has been invited to meet with the Jewish community in Australia after the Dec 14 attack on a Hanukkah festival in Sydney that killed 15 people. (AFP pic)

SYDNEY : Australia’s government sidestepped a call Thursday for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to be arrested when he visits the country to pay respect to victims of an antisemitic mass shooting on Bondi Beach.

Herzog has been invited to a four-day visit from Monday to meet with the Jewish community after the Dec 14 attack on a Hanukkah festival in Sydney killed 15 people.

A UN-established inquiry found in 2025 that Herzog “incited the commission of genocide” by saying all Palestinians — “an entire nation” — were responsible for the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel has “categorically” rejected the inquiry’s report, describing it as “distorted and false” and calling for the body’s abolishment.

“He should be arrested if he comes,” said human rights lawyer Chris Sidoti, who is a member of the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry looking into rights abuses in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Sidoti has publicly called for Herzog’s invitation to be withdrawn, or for his arrest on arrival.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a “silly mistake” by inviting the Israeli head of state, the human rights lawyer told AFP.

“It was the wrong decision, and it needs to be cancelled before it’s too late.”

Asked about the call for Herzog’s arrest, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said he had been invited by the government in line with the wishes of the Jewish community.

“President Herzog is being invited to Australia to honour the victims of Bondi and to be with and provide support to the Australian Jewish community in the wake of the worst on-soil terrorist attack and antisemitic attack that we have seen,” she said.

Pro-Palestinian activists have called for protests around the country against Herzog’s visit, including in Sydney, where the police have refused to authorise demonstrations under new powers granted after the Bondi attack.

Australia’s federal police said Thursday a 19-year-old Sydney man had been charged with making an online “threat to kill” against a foreign head of state.

Police declined to confirm local media reports that Herzog was the target.