Kamala Harris reactivates campaign social media account

Several polls show former US vice president Kamala Harris atop the list of possible 2028 candidates in the Democratic Party. (X pic)

WASHINGTON : Former US vice president Kamala Harris on Thursday relaunched — and rebranded — one of her main presidential campaign social media accounts in a push to organise young voters, sparking speculation of another White House run.

“I’m really excited about it,” the defeated 2024 Democratic candidate said in a video on the newly renamed account, @headquarters_67 — a nod to the 6-7 youth meme.

On TikTok the account is called simply @headquarters.

The X account, originally “KamalaHQ,” had been dormant since Nov 5, 2024, the day of the election won by Donald Trump.

Harris said the feed would provide information to young Americans and to highlight “some of our great courageous leaders” including elected officials and civil society figures.

“Stay engaged and I’ll see you out there,” concluded the 61-year-old Californian.

Several polls show Harris atop the list of possible 2028 candidates in the Democratic Party, ahead of California Governor Gavin Newsom and others.

The Trump camp immediately attacked Harris’s social media resurrection.

“Getting Kamala out there more is really what the Dems need,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson posted sarcastically on X.

“Oh, you guys want some more pain?” the official Trump War Room account posted on the platform after Harris’s account cryptically suggested she would soon be back in action.

Harris has been traveling the US for months to promote her book “107 Days,” a reference to the length of her abbreviated 2024 presidential campaign after Joe Biden withdrew on July 21.

In it, the nation’s first woman vice president settles scores with her former boss Biden and his entourage.

Harris recently announced her promotional tour would continue in 2026, which has been interpreted by several commentators as a prelude to a new bid to be president.