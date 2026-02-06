PAS has senior leader in mind for PN chairman post, says Takiyuddin

PAS secretary-general Takiyudddin Hassan hinted that the candidate is a senior PAS leader and an MP.

PETALING JAYA : PAS already has a candidate in mind for appointment as chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), according to party secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

However, he said a final decision would be made by the PN Supreme Council in accordance with the coalition’s constitution, Sinar Harian reported.

“The candidate is a senior PAS leader and an MP,” he told reporters after an event in Kota Bharu last night.

He added that the candidate’s identity could not be disclosed yet as the appointment of the PN chairman is subject to the decision of the Supreme Council.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin said the coalition would convene a Supreme Council meeting in the near future, to be attended by all four presidents of PN’s component parties, to discuss the coalition’s new chairmanship.

Takiyuddin, the PN deputy secretary-general, said invitation letters were sent to component party presidents three days ago to arrange a date for the meeting.

He said he expected the meeting to take place after Feb 20.

On Sunday, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s former principal private secretary said that Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party were opposed to a PAS leader taking over as PN chairman.

Marzuki Mohamad said he attended a Jan 16 gathering at Muhyiddin’s residence, where senior PAS leaders and Muhyiddin discussed ending the “deadlock” on the vacant post.

He said that as a way forward, the meeting decided to strengthen the role of the PN presidential council, led by Muhyiddin, and to establish a PN executive council, to be led by a candidate nominated by PAS.

Muhyiddin stepped down as PN chairman effective Jan 1.