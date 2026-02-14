Merz says in talks with Macron on European nuclear deterrence

Friedrich Merz said he held confidential discussions with Emmanuel Macron on European nuclear deterrence at the Munich Security Conference. (EPA Images pic)

MUNICH : German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he was in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron about nuclear deterrence, as worries grow about US security commitments to Europe.

“I have held confidential talks with the French president about European nuclear deterrence,” Merz said at the opening of the Munich Security Conference.

He previously said he was open to France extending its nuclear deterrent in Europe. Germany, which cannot acquire its own atomic weapons due to treaty obligations, has traditionally relied on the US nuclear umbrella via its participation in Nato.

Macron said his country was engaging in dialogue with a few European leaders, including Merz, “in order to see how we can articulate our national doctrine – which is guaranteed and controlled by the constitution – with special cooperation, common exercises and common security interests with some key countries.”

“This is exactly what we are doing for the first time in history with Germany,” he added.