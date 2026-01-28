Greenland dispute ‘strategic wake-up call for all of Europe’, says Macron

Emmanuel Macron was speaking alongside the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, in Paris. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday a standoff with the US over Greenland was “a strategic wake-up call for all of Europe,” speaking alongside the leaders of Denmark and the Danish autonomous territory.

European powers have sought to join forces to show they can stand on their own feet after US President Donald Trump has roiled the transatlantic alliance by threatening to seize Greenland.

Speaking alongside the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Macron said the “awakening” must focus “on asserting our European sovereignty, on our contribution to Arctic security, on the fight against foreign interference and disinformation, and on the fight against global warming.”

He reaffirmed to Frederiksen and Nielsen France’s solidarity and “its commitment to your sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“France will continue to defend these principles in accordance with the UN Charter,” he added, expressing his support for increased Nato engagement in the Arctic.

Macron said some words in the Indigenous Greenlandic language and then, switching to the Danish language, told the premier France would “be side-by-side” with the “Kingdom of Denmark”.

After European pushback, Trump backed down on the threat to take Greenland by military force.

Speaking in Paris earlier Wednesday, Frederiksen said that Europe needed to improve its defences “now” to become less reliant on the US for military protection.

On Monday, Nato chief Mark Rutte told EU lawmakers to “keep on dreaming” if they thought Europe could defend itself without the US.

In response to Rutte’s comments, Frederiksen conceded it would be “extremely difficult” for Europe to defend itself right now.

“Because when you look at intelligence, nuclear weapons, and so on, we depend on the US,” she said at Sciences Po university.

“But I think we’re able to do more than what is being said publicly right now.”

As for a 2035 target to ramp up spending on Nato, she said, “I’m sorry to say it would be too late.”

“I think rearming ourselves now is the most important thing.”

Nato members committed to raising defence and security spending last year to 5% of their economic output, following on from an earlier target of 2% by 2024, after pressure from the US government.

Fredriksen said Europe had made a “big mistake” by cutting military budgets in the past.