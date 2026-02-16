Germany says French defence spending insufficient

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul urged France to match other EU countries in confronting challenging discussions and advancing reforms. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : France needs to boost its defence spending to turn calls for European sovereignty into concrete capabilities, Germany’s foreign minister Johann Wadephul said Monday.

“He repeatedly and correctly refers to our pursuit of European sovereignty,” Wadephul said of French President Emmanuel Macron in a radio interview with broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. “Anyone who talks about it needs to act accordingly in their own country.”

European nations are under pressure to develop the capabilities to better defend themselves amid increasing disinterest from the US regarding the continent’s security and some doubt over the solidity of the Nato alliance.

Though Nato member states pledged last June to get defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, Wadephul said progress so far had been lacking.

“Unfortunately, efforts in the French Republic have also been insufficient to achieve this so far,” Wadephul said. “France, too, needs to do what we are doing here with difficult discussions.”

Germany last year exempted most defence spending from constitutionally enshrined debt limits and current budgets foresee Berlin spending more than €500 billion (US$593 billion) on defence between 2025 and 2029.

Under financial pressure, France has less room for manoeuvre. The country has the EU’s third-highest debt burden as a proportion of GDP after Greece and Italy, almost twice the 60% ceiling set in EU treaties.