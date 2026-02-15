Perlis FA seeks reinstatement by FAM, says re-elected president

Zamri Ibrahim was re-elected president of Perlis FA for the 2026-2030 term. (Facebook pic)

KANGAR : The Perlis Football Association (PFA) will submit an application to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to withdraw the decision to expel the state association as an affiliate of the national governing body.

PFA president Zamri Ibrahim said the appeal was among the key matters discussed at its annual congress today.

“PFA does not intend to apply for new membership; instead, we will submit an application for the previous expulsion decision to be rescinded,” he said after the meeting.

Zamri was re-elected as PFA president for the 2026-2030 term.

PFA was expelled by FAM in September after the state association failed to resolve issues related to Fifa directives, which included the failure to pay salary arrears and contract compensation to former PFA football director Matt Holland within the stipulated six-month period.

FAM had previously stated that PFA could reapply for affiliation once all outstanding issues were successfully resolved.

Zamri said PFA was never called for discussions to resolve the debt issues and asserted that FAM proceeded with the suspension and expulsion without any prior consultation.