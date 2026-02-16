Late Gruda goal grabs Leipzig draw with Wolfsburg

Leipzig’s Xavi Simons and Wolfsburg’s midfielder Lovro Majer (right) vie for the ball during the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg in Leipzig. (AFP pic)

LEIPZIG : An excellent late strike from Brajan Gruda snatched RB Leipzig a 2-2 draw at home to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Goals from Mohamed Amoura and Mattias Svanberg either side of a Yan Diomande strike had Wolfsburg on course for victory, but the Brighton loanee’s curled effort in the 89th minute grabbed the hosts a share of the spoils.

Gruda, making just his third Leipzig appearance, was crucial in both goals as Leipzig moved two points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart and one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand.

“We conceded unnecessary goals. This is a bitter result for us,” Gruda told DAZN.

Stung from suffering a midweek German Cup elimination by Bayern Munich, Leipzig were dominant in the opening half.

Only some spectacular saves from Kamil Grabara kept the hosts at bay, with Diomande, Gruda and Konrad Harder all forcing stops from the Poland goalkeeper.

Amoura stunned the hosts with a long-range effort just after the break, blasting in from the edge of the box.

First-half hero Grabara invited Leipzig back into the game with 20 minutes remaining when he passed directly to Gruda, who laid it off calmly for Diomande to slam home.

The Wolves retook the lead eight minutes later, Jeanuel Belocian unpicking the Leipzig defence with a simple pass for Svanberg to score.

Gruda was again well-placed for Leipzig’s second when he nabbed a loose ball in the box before curling a fine effort into the top corner.

Earlier on Sunday, a late Alexis Claude Maurice penalty took Augsburg to a 1-0 home win over rock-bottom Heidenheim, lifting the hosts six points clear of the relegation mire.