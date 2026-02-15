Selangor crown prince rules out contesting for FAM presidency

Selangor crown prince Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin said any decision that could elevate the standards of the sport has his backing. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor crown prince Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin says he has no interest in contesting for the presidency of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) following the collective resignation of the association’s executive committee members.

Speaking after the launch of the book “Gemilang: Sejarah Perjalanan Bolasepak Selangor”, Tengku Amir Shah said his interest remains solely with the Selangor Football Association (FAS) and that he intends to stay focussed on his commitment to the team.

“Oh no, I am not interested (in the FAM presidency). My interest is with FAS, and there is much we want to achieve at this time,” he was reported by Bernama as saying.

He also said any decision that could elevate the standards of the sport has his support.

“I will support and give my best to do what I must to support Malaysian football. As I said, my focus is on FAS,” he added.

Earlier, the Kelantan The Real Warriors FC CEO Irwan Rizal identified three people as the best candidates to lead FAM.

The three mentioned were the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and Tengku Amir Shah.

He said these three members of royalty possess a unique aura and influence, not only within the country but also on the global stage.

Tengku Amir Shah said Selangor is in the process of implementing a comprehensive restructuring plan to empower the organisation and grassroots development, spanning from the school and youth levels up to the senior team.

As the chairman of Selangor FC, he said the move is to ensure the state’s football system functions holistically and effectively, adding that every decision made is for the advancement of football and not for external interests.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced the launching of the book.

Last week, Malaysian Paralympic Council president Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin had again expressed his intention to contest the FAM presidency.

FMT reported that Alex Soosay — the former general secretary of the Asian Football Confederation and an experienced national‑level administrator, player and coach — had urged Al‑Sultan Abdullah to step forward and lead FAM.