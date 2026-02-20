Indonesia to take deputy commander role in Gaza force

US Army Major General Jasper Jeffers offered Indonesia the deputy commander role in the International Stabilization Force (ISF). (EPA Images pic

WASHINGTON : Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, will take a deputy commander role in a nascent International Stabilization Force in Gaza and Morocco will contribute troops, the unit’s American chief said Thursday.

“I have offered and Indonesia has accepted the position of deputy commander for the ISF,” Major General Jasper Jeffers announced at the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Indonesia has said it is ready to send up to 8,000 troops to Gaza if the force is confirmed. The force aims to have 20,000 soldiers, as well as a new police force.

Jeffers confirmed that Morocco had also agreed to send troops, in the first commitment by an Arab country, as well as Albania, Kazakhstan and Kosovo.