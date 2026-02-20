Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ opens with money and troops for Gaza

US President Donald Trump holds a gavel during a signing ceremony at the inaugural meeting of the “Board of Peace” at the US Institute of Peace in Washington. (AFP pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump on Thursday promised US$10 billion and Muslim-majority nations offered funding and troops for Gaza as he inaugurated his “Board of Peace,” a new institution whose ultimate mission has drawn questions.

Trump brought together allies from around the world — many authoritarians, with few Western democrats who traditionally ally with the US — to hail his peacemaking just as he sends US military might near Iran and threatens war.

Presiding with a gavel over the meeting in the gleaming Washington building of the former US Institute of Peace, which has been gutted and renamed after the 79-year-old Republican, Trump hailed the “powerful people” who joined his board.

“We will help Gaza. We will straighten it out. We’ll make it successful,” Trump said, holding up a document with pledges before the disco beats of his adopted theme-song “YMCA” came on the speakers.

“We will make it peaceful, and we will do things like that in other spots. Spots will come up, things will happen,” Trump said.

Trump, who has sharply curtailed foreign aid, said the US would contribute US$10 billion to the board.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each promised at least US$1 billion. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said more than US$6.5 billion was pledged, presumably excluding Trump’s offer.

“Together we can achieve the dream of bringing lasting harmony to a region tortured by centuries of war, suffering,” said the realtor-turned-president, who has spoken improbably of building tourist resorts in Gaza.

Trump did not explain exactly where the money would go and whether Congress had approved the contribution he announced for the institution, which has drawn criticism for its opaque nature.

Trump will wield veto power over the “Board of Peace” and can remain its head even after leaving office, while countries that want to stay on permanently, rather than enjoy a two-year stint, will need to pay US$1 billion.

The “Board of Peace” came together after the Trump administration, teaming up with Qatar and Egypt, negotiated a ceasefire last October to halt two years of devastating war in Gaza.

The plan’s second phase calls for the disarmament of Hamas, whose unprecedented Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the massive offensive.

In a first for an Arab country, Morocco announced it was ready to send police as well as officers to the nascent International Stabilization Force.

The force’s American commander, Major General Jasper Jeffers, said that Albania, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Kosovo were also sending troops and announced that an Indonesian officer would serve as his deputy.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, earlier said it was ready to send 8,000 troops — nearly half of the 20,000 sought.

Trump hailed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who attended, calling the former military officer accused of human rights abuses in East Timor a “tough cookie.”

Nickolay Mladenov, a veteran Bulgarian diplomat named high representative for Gaza by the United States, also announced the beginning of recruitment for a post-Hamas police force in Gaza and said 2,000 people had applied in the first hours.

Despite the truce, Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, says Israeli forces have killed at least 601 people since it took effect.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, representing Israel at the meeting, demanded disarmament of Hamas and “a fundamental deradicalization process” in Gaza.