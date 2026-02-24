Venezuela petitions UN for Maduro’s release

]Nicolas Maduro autocratically ruled Venezuela between March 2013 and his capture by US forces. (EPA Images pic)

CARACAS : Venezuela’s foreign minister Yvan Gil Pinto on Monday demanded the immediate release of Nicolas Maduro, who was ousted as president in a Jan 3 raid by the US.

Maduro, who autocratically ruled Venezuela between March 2013 and his capture by US forces, is in custody in New York along with his wife, awaiting trial.

Maduro, 63, has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges and declared that he was a “prisoner of war”.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Gil demanded “the immediate release” by the US of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“January 3, 2026, marked a turning point of extreme gravity,” Gil told the top UN rights body, adding that the “illegal military action” by US forces left over 100 people killed.

“Despite this action, carried out in a context of profound technological and military asymmetry between our country and the nuclear power of the United States … we have chosen to open a diplomatic channel to resolve our differences with that country,” he said.

‘Reconciliation’ aim

Venezuela’s top diplomat stressed that his country was “working toward a process of acknowledging past wounds, forgiveness, and reconciliation”, referring to a new amnesty law passed.

The country’s legislature unanimously adopted the landmark law last Thursday, and interim leader Delcy Rodriguez hailed its passage, describing it as a step toward “a more democratic, fairer, freer Venezuela”.

Rodriguez’s brother, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said 1,500 people had applied for the amnesty, which covers a range of charges used to lock up dissidents during 27 years of hardline socialist rule.

Some 600 political prisoners remain behind bars throughout the country, according to Foro Penal — an NGO dedicated to the defense of political prisoners — despite approximately 500 people being released since January.

More than 200 prisoners at the Rodeo I prison, a facility about 40km east of Caracas, went on hunger strike at the weekend to demand their freedom.

On Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross gained access to several prisons, including Rodeo 1 for the first time.

Thaw with West

Opposition figures have criticised the new legislation, which appears to exclude some offenses previously used to target Maduro’s political opponents.

It also does not include military offenses, such as attempted coups.

The amnesty law has helped accelerate a thaw in Venezuela’s ties with the West.

The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Monday she would propose lifting EU sanctions on President Rodriguez.

Elsewhere, the UN rights office said it was in talks with Caracas to reopen its mission in Venezuela. Its staff were expelled in February 2024.

In a further sign of a break with the past, Rodriguez on Monday dismissed from her cabinet the wife of a businessman accused of serving as Maduro’s frontman in corruption schemes.

Alex Saab was indicted in the US for money laundering but returned to Venezuela in 2024 as part of a prisoner swap to take up the role of industry minister.

Rodriguez removed him from his position in January.

On Monday, she sacked his wife Camilla Fabri, who served as deputy minister for international communication.