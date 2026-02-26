Rothschild bank says measures taken after Epstein links revealed

Edmond de Rothschild specialises in private banking and asset management. (AFP pic)

ZURICH : Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild said Wednesday that it had taken “measures” to protect its clients and staff after its chief executive was revealed to have links with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ariane de Rothschild established a professional relationship with Epstein from 2013, some five years after the US tycoon first pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, according to documents released on Jan 30 by the US justice department which have cast several high profile figures into the spotlight.

The board of directors “has organised itself to independently monitor the situation, in addition to the work and analyses carried out by management,” the bank told AFP in a statement, without specifying whether an investigation had started.

The bank said it has “taken the necessary measures to guarantee the interests of its clients, employees and shareholders,” again without giving details.

The emails released by US authorities have indicated that Epstein became a close advisor to de Rothschild.

The bank has since admitted that its French chief met Epstein several times between 2013 and 2019 in “the normal course of her duties within the group” and “had no knowledge of Mr. Epstein’s conduct and personal behavior”.

Being mentioned in the US documents does not imply any wrongdoing.

Edmond de Rothschild, which specialises in private banking and asset management, will release its 2025 results in mid-March.

It told AFP it had collected some 10 billion Swiss francs (US$12.9 billion) in new funds last year.

It added that another five billion Swiss francs had been collected since the start of the year taking its assets under management to a “historic high” over 200 billion Swiss francs.