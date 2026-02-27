Singaporean doctor on 910 charges of secretly filming colleagues in Melbourne

Singaporean trainee doctor Ryan Cho, whose medical registration was suspended last year, is charged with recording staff at three hospitals without consent. (Pexels pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Singaporean trainee doctor is now facing a total of 910 charges after allegedly secretly filming more than 450 colleagues in staff toilets and showers at three Melbourne hospitals over several years.

Ryan Cho, 28, was first arrested in July 2025 after a recording device was discovered in a staff bathroom at Austin Hospital.

He appeared in Melbourne magistrates’ court today, but the proceedings lasted just 15 minutes before the court adjourned until May 22, giving both prosecution and defence time to address the large number of charges and alleged victims, the Straits Times reported.

The adjournment also follows a change in legal representation, with new lawyer Kristina Kothrakis having been briefed on the case only two weeks ago. Cho has yet to enter a plea.

Cho, who moved to Australia in 2018 to study medicine at Monash University, became a permanent resident in April 2025. His medical registration was suspended by Australian authorities the same year following his arrest.

He initially faced five charges of intentionally recording intimate images and installing surveillance devices without consent.

However, police later uncovered electronic devices at his home containing more than 10,000 files, including early estimates of 4,500 videos allegedly showing around 460 victims in toilets or showers.

Most alleged victims were female hospital staff at Austin Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, where Cho had worked since 2021.

Police also allege the videos involved two of his female former housemates and one of their friends. The files were reportedly organised into folders by location, hospital ward, victim names, and “tiered designations.”

Cho was granted bail in August 2025 on conditions including a night curfew, surrender of his passport, no access to the internet or photographic devices, mandatory psychological treatment, and restrictions on hospital visits except in emergencies.

To support and supervise him after his release on bail, his parents must reside in Melbourne for the duration of the proceedings.

Police previously told the court that Cho’s alleged actions were likely to have created “an atmosphere of insecurity and angst among hundreds of people.”