Iran’s armed forces chief of staff killed in US, Israeli strikes

Iran’s armed forces chief of staff killed in US, Israeli strikes

Iranian state TV announced that armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was killed along with other senior generals during the strikes on the country.

Armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi speaking during a rally outside the former US embassy in the capital Tehran on Nov 4, 2019. (AFP pic)
TEHRAN:
Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was killed along with other senior generals in US and Israeli strikes on the country, state TV reported on Sunday.

State TV listed the name of Mousavi along with defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards chief Mohammad Pakpour, and head of the defence council Ali Shamkhani as among those killed during Saturday’s strikes.

It said they were killed “during a Defence Council meeting”, adding that other names will be announced later.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.