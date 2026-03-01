Trump says reports of Khamenei’s death are ‘correct’

Israel also said there were ‘many signs’ that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in an attack on his compound as part of the US-Israeli campaign. (AFP pic)

PALM BEACH : US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he believes multiple reports that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in airstrikes are true – but stopped short of directly confirming the news.

“We feel that that is a correct story,” he was quoted as saying by NBC News.

Trump also spoke to ABC News about reports of Khamenei’s death, saying, “I don’t want to say anything definitively until I see things but we believe he is. And much of their leaders are gone.”

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “many signs” that Khamenei had been killed in an attack on his compound as part of the US-Israeli campaign.