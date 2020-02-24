Jetty Seafood Restaurant: Tasty, fresh and affordable

Since the West Coast Expressway, also known as the WCE Highway, is now partially opened, travel time from Shah Alam to Kuala Selangor takes only 45 minutes instead of the usual hour or more on the road.

So if you’re craving for some real fresh and tasty seafood in this part of Selangor, you don’t have to dread the long journey anymore.

Jetty Seafood Restaurant is located in the same general area as Restoran Kuang Wah by the mound of the Selangor River.

Ordering here is quite a simple affair. They have a straightforward menu with photos, but more importantly, the “market price” of the seafood on offer is clearly written on the white board on the wall.

For this meal for two people, the following was ordered: a couple of steamed local crabs, spiky shellfish, a plate of 4 Kingdom Vegetables (long beans, okra, petai, brinjal), deep-fried seafood tofu, and salt and pepper mantis prawns.

While the crabs were rather small in size, they were fresh, and having them steamed also kept the natural sweetness intact. In fact, “steamed” is the only way to enjoy good quality crab.

While the crabs were food, the spiky shellfish were a bit too small, and therefore required quite a bit of work to get to the morsels of flesh inside. Would probably skip these the next time around.

The 4 Kingdom Vegetables dish was nice with a strong belacan flavour while being only slightly spicy.

On the other hand, the seafood tofu was excellent. You could taste the bits of succulent and sweet seafood within the tofu, making this dish highly satisfying.

The mantis prawns came shelled, but was pretty decent all the same.

Dinner for two cost RM124.30, and considering what was ordered, it was a pretty sweet deal. Planning another trip soon!

Jetty Seafood Restaurant

26 Jalan Pasir Penembang

Kuala Selangor

45000 Selangor

GPS: 3.348020, 101.251619

Tel: 017-349 7713

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



