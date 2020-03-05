4 ways to protect yourself against the dreaded Covid-19

Kaodim conducted a social survey involving 599 respondents to find out how people are protecting themselves from the recent deadly Covid-19 outbreak across the world.

While you should be cautious, being too paranoid about contracting this virus will only bring more harm than good.

There are plenty of internet trolls spreading misinformation, so here’s Kaodim’s take on how to take simple precautions.

1. The best antivirus = Immune system + hygiene

Fighting off the virus is not just about sanitising and wearing masks. The most crucial part is actually your immune system and daily hygiene.

It is obvious enough that you should include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet, exercise regularly, and take vitamins and supplements to keep your immune system strong.

But also remember that sharing things like cutlery and towels – even among family members – are a big no-no as it makes the transmission of bacteria that much easier.

Towels in particular can contain dangerous bacteria such as E. Coli if you don’t wash them often. So the transference of virus and bacteria is made all the worse if you share your towels with someone else.

2. Disinfect your home, not just your hands

You’ve been told many times to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and disinfect with 65% alcohol-based hand sanitisers, but did you know that the cleanliness of your home is just as important in preventing diseases?

70% of Kaodim’s respondents believe that the upholsteries in their home are more unsanitary than their toilets, and they are absolutely right.

Research shows that your bed, sofa, and carpets contain 400 times more bacteria than the average toilet seat. This is because you come into contact with it way more often than you do your toilet seat.

3. Don’t forget your car

As a mode of transportation that you use every day, the interior of your car typically gets cleaned way less than your home toilet. Especially for Malaysians who drive their cars everywhere, it’s a shame that cleaning the interior of your car is seldom a priority.

Conduct a thorough house cleaning and disinfect your whole house and car regularly. Pay extra attention to your mattress, sofa, and other upholsteries, as this is often unknowingly a breeding ground for dirt and bacteria.

Just because you don’t see them, doesn’t mean they don’t exist. It is recommended that you hire a professional house cleaning and car seat cleaning service to make sure that the job is done right.

4. Action is essential

It is important to get up to date with the Covid-19 pandemic while remaining conscious of whether a piece of news is reliable or not.

It is important to take precautions, but it is absolutely essential to stay calm in this time of crisis, and take actions that are relevant to you and your lifestyle.

Remember, always be cautious but not paranoid. A little goes a long way in protecting you and your family.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

