The real thing: Mei Keng’s Teow Chew Fishball Noodles

Restoran Mei Keng is located just off Jalan 222 in Petaling Jaya. The restaurant occupies the other corner of the same row of shop lots that also houses the more famous Ahwa Hokkien Mee (night).

The decision to try this restaurant’s version of Teow Chew Fishball Noodles was simple enough – if they were confident enough to deep-fry that huge portion of fish paste, their take on this traditional hawker fare was worth a try.

Like most places, you get to choose from a variety of noodles – kuey teow, yee mee, yellow noodles, meehun, mee suah and such.

The bowl of Teow Chew Fishball Noodles came adorned with a piece of seaweed, three fish balls, as well as three to four pieces of fish cake.

There was also lettuce, white pepper, and garlic oil, as well as a side of cili padi as condiments.

While the soup itself was rather subtle, the fish balls and fishcake were outstanding, bouncy and flavourful without being overpowering.

This stall claims that the fishballs and fishcake are made with giant Garoupa meat, and the quality comes through.

Their version of Teow Chew Fishball Noodles makes for a satisfying breakfast, and you’ll probably find yourself coming over again for seconds.

Restoran Mei Keng

42, Jalan 14/48,

Petaling Jaya

Selangor

GPS: 3.097563, 101.629334

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



