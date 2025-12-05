Simple, succulent stir-fried beef with basil

A few simple steps and you will end up with a delicious dish that’s perfect for the dining table. (KY Speaks pics)

Looking for a quick, no-frills dish that offers you your fill of protein and greens? Look no further! This recipe for stir-fried beef with basil requires the most basic prepwork, and is ready in literally a matter of minutes.

Simple yet delicious, it’s perfect with steamed rice, or noodles, or on its own – and is the kind of hearty, tummy-warming meal that will leave you feeling sated and satisfied.

Ingredients

2 tablespoon dark soya sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon soya sauce

2 tablespoon cooking oil

200g beef, sliced thinly

one bunch basil leaves

1/2 bulb of garlic, chopped

pepper

cooking oil

1 cili padi (optional), sliced

Stir-fried beef with basil pairs perfectly with veggie and soup dishes. (KY Speaks pic)

Method

In a pan or wok, heat up some cooking oil and stir-fry the garlic until fragrant.

Now add the beef and basil, and stir-fry until the beef is cooked to your liking and the basil wilted.

Add all other ingredients and stir for about a minute.

And that’s it! Dish out and enjoy while it’s hot.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.