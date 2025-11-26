Fruit farms, turtles and more: exploring Johor’s lesser-known attractions

Desaru Fruit Farm in Kota Tinggi, which also houses a petting zoo, has long attracted visitors seeking fresh produce straight from the orchard. (Bernama pics)

JOHOR BAHRU : Spanning more than 19,000 sq km, Johor has no shortage of natural attractions and opportunities for community-based experiences.

Yet, beyond mainstream destinations such as Legoland and the commercial hub of Johor Bahru, many of the state’s tourism assets – from forests and islands to gastronomy and agrotourism – remain largely unexplored by the public.

A media trip organised by Tourism Johor recently offered an opportunity to discover a lesser-known side of the state, bringing journalists through villages, small towns, orchards and more to showcase the wide-ranging potential of Johor as a well-rounded holiday destination.

1. Restoran Lobstam

The delectable dishes at Restoran Lobstam will satisfy any seafood lover. (Bernama pics)

Restoran Lobstam, a seafood eatery in Gelang Patah, exemplifies the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover”. The restaurant looks modest from the outside, but the spread laid out on the table will quickly stir up everyone’s appetite.

Every dish served here is undeniably fresh, from crisp fried squid and aromatic chilli crab in coconut gravy, to sweet and crunchy butter prawns.

2. Desaru Fruit Farm

At this fruit farm in Kota Tinggi, visitors step into a lush haven of greenery. Suitable for visitors of all ages, a guided tour provides insights into more than 100 varieties of tropical fruits, with entry priced at RM40 for adults and RM35 for children.

Established over 30 years ago, the farm also features a mini-zoo housing 37 animal species, including peacocks, snakes, ostriches, llamas and goats.

3. Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium is where M-League champions JDT play their home matches. (Bernama pics)

Located in Iskandar Puteri, this football stadium, which accommodates up to 40,000 spectators, is impressive not just in size but also in its sophisticated design and world-class facilities.

Case in point: tour guide Mohd Sheikh Abdullah Taufik explained that the pitch is supported by a nine-layer underground drainage system to prevent waterlogging during heavy rain.

Visitors can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at exclusive areas such as the players’ lounge and dressing rooms, and can also opt to ride in a Hummer limousine around the stadium.

4. SnowLand JB

Step into sub-zero temperatures at SnowLand JB in the Mall of Medini – Johor’s first indoor snow park. (Bernama pic)

Located next to Legoland Malaysia, SnowLand in Medini is a cool haven for those in search of a winter-like experience without leaving the country, with temperatures dropping to as low as -8°C.

Popular activities include posing for photos in artificial snow and whizzing down the tall slide.

Tickets are priced at RM44.90 for adults and RM34.90 for children on weekdays (RM39.90 for children on weekends).

5. Sireh Park

Nighttime ATV rides are just one of the exciting activities at Sireh Park. (Bernama pic)

The 343-hectare Sireh Park in Iskandar Puteri is a serene escape for nature lovers. Key attractions include a 10km hiking trail open from 7am to 7pm, as well as a lakeside area popular with families.

Other activities include cycling, kayaking, glamping and camping. Visitors can also relax with a cup of coffee at designated rest spots.

Keen on an adventure after sundown? Have a blast riding in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with your family and friends at night!

6. Batu Batu

The Tunku Abdul Jalil centre is dedicated to safeguarding Malaysia’s marine heritage. (Tengah Island Conservation pic)

Located on Pulau Tengah in Mersing, Batu Batu is more than a resort – it is a conservation-focused establishment dedicated to marine preservation, particularly sea turtles, under the auspices of the Tunku Abdul Jalil Conservation Centre.

Guests can enjoy crystal-clear waters and a tranquil island setting while witnessing conservation work up close. Sea turtle eggs found on nearby beaches are relocated to a hatchery before the hatchlings are released back into the ocean.

Before returning to Kuala Lumpur, make a stop at Kluang Rail Coffee in Yong Peng for kopi and traditional toast – a favourite of the locals for generations.