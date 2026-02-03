Grab driver’s PSV licence revoked after alleged sexual harassment

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said all e-hailing operators, including Grab, would be summoned by Apad, to present passenger safety plans.

PETALING JAYA : The transport ministry has ordered the immediate revocation of a Grab driver’s public service vehicle licence following an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a female passenger in Johor Bahru.

Minister Loke Siew Fook said his ministry viewed the incident seriously and had instructed the road transport department to revoke the driver’s PSV licence with immediate effect.

“The revocation means the driver is no longer allowed to operate on any e-hailing platform,” he said in a statement.

Loke also said the ministry would summon all e-hailing operators, including Grab, through the Land Public Transport Agency, to present action plans to improve passenger safety.

“The ministry will not tolerate any behaviour that compromises passenger safety and stands ready to support the victim to ensure police action is taken against the offender,” he said.

Yesterday, Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said officers were trying to identify the driver seen in a viral video allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger inside his car.

In a video reportedly recorded by the passenger, the driver can be seen reaching behind to touch her while she pushes his hand away.

He is also heard asking in Mandarin about her age and how much she would “cost”, according to the video.

Grab has since apologised over the incident and said it was reaching out to the affected passenger to investigate the matter.