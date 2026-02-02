Cops identifying e-hailing driver in viral sexual harassment video

A video, reportedly recorded by the passenger, shows the driver reaching behind to touch her while she pushes his hands away.

PETALING JAYA : Police are identifying an e-hailing driver seen in a viral video allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger inside his car.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said no official police report had been lodged yet.

“Police have received a viral video showing an e-hailing driver allegedly sexually harassing a woman inside his car.

“We are working to identify the driver, any witnesses, and the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said in a statement.

In a video reportedly recorded by the passenger, the driver is seen reaching behind to touch her while she pushes his hands away.

He is also heard asking in Mandarin about her age and how much she would “cost”, according to the video.