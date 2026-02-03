TBS moves towards paperless bus tickets with QR codes

Express bus tickets purchased from this month onwards must come with a QR code so that passengers no longer need to collect physical copies upon arrival at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan.

KUALA LUMPUR : All express bus tickets sold via online travel agents will feature QR codes from this month onwards, allowing passengers to journey without needing to collect physical tickets at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the move followed complaints from the public about long waiting times at TBS counters before being allowed to enter the departure area.

“So, for any tickets purchased from February onwards, a QR code will be included and passengers will no longer need to get their physical tickets when they arrive at TBS,” he told reporters after a working visit to the terminal.

“For tickets purchased earlier that do not have QR codes, TBS has also provided assistance, where passengers can obtain a QR code online through the TBS website,” he said.

Loke said the improvement was expected to significantly reduce congestion during festive periods such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Separately, Loke said his ministry had instructed the TBS operator to improve the maintenance of basic facilities, including escalators, lifts and toilet cleanliness, following complaints from users.

“These basic matters are a priority for us, and we require the operator to ensure a comfortable environment for passengers at all times, especially since a service charge is imposed,” he said.

Loke also announced that the Bandar Sri Permaisuri branch of the road transport department would be relocated to TBS in March.