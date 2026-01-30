LRT3 testing advances, 5 trains clear fault-free runs

The 37.8km Shah Alam line has 25 stations, linking Bandar Utama to Johan Setia and connecting with the Kajang MRT at Bandar Utama and Kelana Jaya LRT at Glenmarie.

PETALING JAYA : The Shah Alam light rail transit line project (LRT3) has recorded positive progress, with five out of 22 train sets completing a key testing milestone, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd said today.

In a statement, Prasarana said the five train sets had completed the fault-free run (FFR) test, a critical phase in the testing and commissioning process before trial operations and eventual passenger service begins.

“These five train sets are from Group 1, having passed the FFR with stable and consistent operational performance,” it said in a statement.

Prasarana also said that another train set from the same group was currently in the final stage of testing and expected to complete the FFR later today.

“Eight train sets from Group 2 are also in the final stage of testing and are expected to complete the FFR in phases by Feb 2,” it said.

Once testing for train sets in Groups 1 and 2 is completed, contractor Setia Utama LRT3 Sdn Bhd will be given seven days to update and optimise the software and operational systems.

FFR testing will then continue with Group 3, comprising the remaining eight train sets, with completion targeted by Feb 28.

The FFR is a comprehensive integration test involving the signalling, communications, train control and operational systems to ensure safety, stability and reliability before passenger operations.

All 22 train sets will subsequently undergo a final detailed inspection to verify compliance with railway safety standards and technical requirements, a prerequisite for application for a rail operator licence from the Land Public Transport Agency.

Trial operations will be conducted by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd before the line enters full commercial service.

Prasarana CEO Amir Hamdan said in December that the LRT3 line would be launched after completion of the testing and commissioning phase.