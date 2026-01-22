Childcare centre under probe over alleged abuse of autistic boy

Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Anak Embol said they have taken a statement from social media influencer Caprice over the alleged confinement of an autistic boy at a childcare centre. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating claims that an 11-year-old autistic boy was locked inside a room at a childcare centre near Section 3, Shah Alam.

Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Anak Embol said three police reports had been lodged in connection with the case, which was captured in a video that went viral on social media, Utusan Malaysia reported.

He added that the child had been attending the childcare centre for four to five years.

“The police have also recorded a statement from social media influencer Caprice. Some people have handed over CCTV footage, while others have not.

“Seizure of the footage will be carried out. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the videos allegedly showed the child locked without clothes in a dark room, believed to be a storage area, at one of the childcare centre’s branches.

The footage also appeared to show the premises in an untidy and poorly maintained condition.

Following the incident, the management of Al Kuthar Eduqids said it had launched an internal investigation into the matter.