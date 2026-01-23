Cops quiz childcare centre founder over alleged abuse

A total of 17 reports were filed in connection with the alleged abuse of an 11-year-old with autism who was said to have been locked in a room at one of the branches of a childcare centre in Shah Alam.

PETALING JAYA : Police have recorded a statement from the founder of a childcare centre as part of investigations into claims that an 11-year-old autistic boy was locked in a room at one of the branches, located in Section 3, Shah Alam.

Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Embol said investigations were ongoing, including a review of the centre’s licences, Sinar Harian reported.

“We have summoned individuals linked to the childcare centre branch, as well as its founder, for their statements to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement.

He also said that police had received 14 more reports on the childcare centre, bringing the total to 17.

Ramsay said yesterday that three reports had been received in connection with the case, which was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

The child had been attending the childcare centre for four to five years.

Police have taken statements from social media influencer Caprice and collected CCTV footage from some witnesses.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

The videos allegedly showed the child locked without clothes in a dark room, believed to be a storage area, at one of the childcare centre’s branches.

The footage also appeared to show the premises in an untidy and poorly maintained condition.

Following the incident, the management of Al Kuthar Eduqids said it had launched an internal investigation into the matter.