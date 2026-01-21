Boy with autism thanks PM for free education

Rajendrra Vharma thanking Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a Facebook video.

PETALING JAYA : An autistic boy has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for stating that the government will provide free education for students with disabilities.

In a video on Facebook, Rajendrra Vharma called the announcement a “gift of hope” for all children with disabilities.

“It shows that our future matters, and that every child, no matter their challenges, has a place in Malaysia’s journey forward,” said the Integrated Special Education Programme student at SK Sentul Utama.

“To parents, thank you. You are our greatest support. To teachers, thank you for guiding us with care and dedication. Thank you prime minister for believing in us.”

Rajendrra, who is recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for holding the most art exhibitions in the Special Education Student category, also encouraged his peers in special education groups to “never give up” on learning and believing in themselves.

Anwar, who launched the National Education Plan yesterday, said all students with disabilities studying at public higher education institutions, polytechnics and community colleges will be granted free education with immediate effect.

He said the policy would benefit about 3,000 students.

Anwar said the move is an expansion of the government’s free education initiative for students from hardcore poor households as announced in the 2026 budget, which will benefit about 5,800 students.