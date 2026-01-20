Dong Zong seeks clarity on new BM, History lessons

The Dong Zong said Chinese independent school students had consistently achieved pass rates above 96% in the SPM Bahasa Melayu subject in recent years. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) has called for clarity after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today said all schools in Malaysia are required to offer Bahasa Melayu and History in line with the national curriculum.

Dong Zong chairman Tan Yew Sing told FMT he welcomes Anwar’s announcement, describing it as a broad policy signal reflecting an inclusive approach to education and talent development.

However, Tan said details on the policy’s implementation are unclear, noting that Anwar did not specify whether Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) curriculum needs to be benchmarked against the national syllabus.

“The announcement does not clarify whether students are required to pass, achieve a certain grade, or simply study the subjects,” said Tan.

“Questions remain about which students this (policy) applies to, for example (does it apply to) international school students who may not plan to enter local universities.

“The policy is promising at a macro level, but concrete implementation details are needed.”

Anwar announced today that all schools in Malaysia – including religious, international, and private institutions – are now required to teach Bahasa Melayu and History according to the national curriculum, including for students taking the UEC.

UEC, the school-leaving certificate for students attending Chinese independent schools, has been a hot potato issue for decades.

It was created by Dong Zong to provide a unified examination after these schools opted out of the national curriculum in 1961 to maintain Chinese-medium instruction.

Efforts to recognise the certificate for entry into public universities or the federal civil service have often been countered by the apparently poor command of Bahasa Melayu among UEC graduates.

The UEC is, however, accepted in Sabah and Sarawak for entry into state-run universities and the state civil service.

In a statement, Tan stressed that Dong Zong upholds the Federal Constitution and Article 152, which enshrines Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

He said Dong Zong also acknowledged that mastering and valuing Bahasa Melayu is a responsibility that every citizen should fulfil.

Tan stressed that Bahasa Melayu has long been a compulsory subject in all Chinese independent schools nationwide and constitutes a core component of the UEC curriculum and teaching syllabi.

He pointed out that Chinese independent school students had consistently achieved pass rates above 96% in the SPM Bahasa Melayu subject in recent years.

“Any claim that the Chinese independent school system marginalises or fails to place importance on Bahasa Melayu disregards the facts and is unfounded,” he said.