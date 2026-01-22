Vaping rises among students despite new law

Young people continue to be enticed into vaping thanks to social media and peer networks.

KUALA LUMPUR : The full enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 The full enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 from Oct 1 was meant to curb smoking-related activities in Malaysia – including vaping – moving the country closer to a smoke-free “endgame generation”.

But despite clear restrictions under the law, vaping among school students appears to be on the rise, driven by sweet flavours, online promotion, and widespread misconceptions about its safety.

Experts warn that although Act 852 bans the sale, advertising and promotion of vape products to minors, a quieter and more targeted form of promotion continues to reach underage users, particularly through social media and peer networks.

Lecturer Nizam Baharom from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences said many teenagers do not understand what vaping does to their bodies.

“Many students I’ve met don’t realise that vaping can lead to addiction,” he told Bernama, sharing that his field surveys at several schools showed vaping is increasingly becoming part of student culture.

He recounted being told by a teacher that a female student was even selling vape products at school – a sign of how normalised vaping has become among youths.

According to Nizam, many students believe vaping is harmless because of its candy-like flavours and lack of the harsh smell associated with cigarettes.

Nizam Baharom.

“Most of them do not realise that vape contains nicotine, or understand nicotine’s effects on the body. They often associate nicotine only with conventional cigarettes,” he said.

This mirrors how previous generations were drawn to smoking. “Attracted by flavours and curiosity, they start experimenting. From there, nicotine addiction begins, both physiologically and psychologically.

“Eventually, they vape because they are dependent, not because of the flavour.”

Furthermore, as vape aerosols feel smoother than cigarette smoke, users may inhale higher doses of nicotine without realising it, increasing the risk of addiction.

Nizam noted that environment also plays a major role in the spread of vaping among teenagers. Modern vape devices are marketed as trendy gadgets, appealing to Gen Z and Gen Alpha, with flavours constantly reinvented to maintain interest.

“Even when schools ban smoking and vaping, students are still exposed outside school. They see adults vaping, influencers online portraying it as safe, and vape products sold openly at convenience shops.”

Additionally, peer pressure plays a powerful role, making vaping feel like a social norm rather than risky behaviour, he said.

Compounding the issue is the fact that modern vape devices are marketed as trendy gadgets that appeal to Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Data from the National Health and Morbidity Survey shows vaping among teens increased from 9.8% in 2017 to 14.9% in 2022 – a nearly two-fold rise. Without stricter enforcement, Nizam believes this figure could climb again this year.

Mental-physical health risks

From a medical perspective, Nizam warned that regular vape use could damage the lungs and brain.

“Today, nicotine is often synthetically produced in liquid form, allowing it to enter the bloodstream more quickly,” he explained. As brain development can continue until age 25, this poses greater risks for underage users whose brains are still developing.

Psychiatrist Dr Hijaz Ridzwan from the International Islamic University Malaysia echoed Nizam’s concerns, describing youth vaping as a growing public and mental health issue.

He, too, pointed out that vaping is often perceived as modern and safer than smoking, leading to experimentation at increasingly younger ages – including among primary school pupils.

Linking vape use to anxiety, depression and risky behaviour, he highlighted that nicotine exposure can disrupt brain areas responsible for emotional regulation, impulse control and decision making.

Dr Hijaz Ridzwan.

Teenagers are also more prone to addiction, he said, because their brain reward systems are highly sensitive, while self-control mechanisms are still developing.

Hijaz further warned that vaping can become a gateway to other forms of substance abuse.

“Flexible vape pod designs allow liquids to be replaced with other substances, including synthetic drugs,” he said, noting that some emerging psychoactive substances are difficult to detect through routine drug screening.

He added that when vaping is normalised, it lowers psychological barriers to experimenting with other substances.

As Malaysia moves towards tougher controls – including the possibility of a nationwide vape ban this year – both experts agree that tackling student vaping requires more than legislation alone. Enforcement against underage sales must be strengthened, online promotion monitored, and health education introduced early in schools.

In addition, parents and teachers should be trained to recognise early signs of vape use, while mental health support and counselling should be readily accessible.