A fragile heart learning how to beat: baby Clarence’s race against time

Not long after being born, baby Clarence Wong Jia Wei was diagnosed with a heart condition that needed urgent treatment. (Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia pics)

PETALING JAYA : At just six months old, Clarence Wong Jia Wei should be reaching out for his parents’ faces and discovering the simple joys of infancy.

Instead, his short life has been shaped by hospital wards, medical tubes, and a heart struggling to keep pace with his little body.

Clarence and his parents hail from Keningau, Sabah. From the very beginning, his mum and dad sensed something was wrong. Doctors found that his heart was abnormally enlarged – shattering what should have been a joyful time for the family.

“As soon as he was born, the doctors found that Clarence’s heart was swollen. I was heartbroken – why must my child have so much pain?” his father, Wong Vui Chen, expressed.

Clarence’s mother Emily Bubid shared that when he was just two months old, Clarence was admitted to hospital due to abnormal bilirubin (jaundice) levels. This led to the devastating diagnosis that her baby’s tiny heart was under severe strain.

Further examinations revealed Clarence had a large hole between the left and right chambers of his heart, which led blood to flow abnormally between them. This forced his heart to work continuously under extreme overload – a condition that could eventually lead to heart failure.

Compounding the danger, the prolonged abnormal blood flow had begun damaging his aortic valve, potentially leading to aortic regurgitation – a condition where blood that should be pumped forward instead leaks backward.

The child has also suffered severe growth and developmental delays: he is significantly smaller than other babies his age and has been unable to feed normally, relying instead on a nasogastric tube.

Doctors warned that if treatment was delayed, the valve damage could become permanent and irreversible, affecting Clarence for the rest of his life.

Given the urgency of the situation, Clarence underwent paediatric heart surgery on Jan 17.

Clarence’s mother, Emily Bubid, wishes for her son to lead a long and healthy life. (Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia pics)

For his parents, the emotional toll is now compounded by financial reality. Clarence’s surgery costs RM75,000 – a sum that is far beyond their means.

Wong works as a lorry driver, earning a modest income, while Bubid is a stay-at-home mum. The couple has another child.

In need of help, the family has turned to Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia, a non-profit organisation that supports underprivileged children in urgent medical need. The NGO is helping them raise funds and is appealing to the public for help.

Social worker Ben Wong told FMT Lifestyle that fundraising began on Jan 20, following the successful surgery three days prior.

Every donation goes beyond covering medical costs – it offers Clarence a chance to grow, heal, and experience the childhood he has barely begun.

Contributions can be made directly to Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia, Ambank account number 8881 0609 91545. Please reference ‘CASE 67’ in your transactions.

Kindly email a copy of your receipt to [email protected], or send it via WhatsApp to social worker Ben Wong at 010-238 7072.

For further information, visit Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia’s Facebook profile.

Persatuan Kebajikan Sayap Kasih Malaysia

118 & 120 Jalan Gasing,

46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor