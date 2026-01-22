Stop bickering over language issues, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a gathering with the Chinese community at SJKC Perting in Bentong, Pahang, today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians to put an end to the prolonged bickering over language issues.

He said the government’s multilingual education approach was not meant to undermine the status of Bahasa Melayu as the official language, but rather to strengthen unity and give all students equal opportunities to master multiple languages.

In a Bernama report, Anwar said multilingualism was a valuable asset for meeting global challenges and enhancing the competitiveness of the younger generation without compromising the country’s national identity.

“We no longer want endless interethnic disputes over language,” he said at a gathering with the Chinese community at SJKC Perting in Bentong, Pahang, today.

“Our priority is to improve the quality of life and secure the future of our children. They must be ready to compete, not only locally but across Asia and globally.

“That is why language, science, mathematics, digital skills and artificial intelligence must be mastered from an early age.”

Anwar added that efforts to improve education should be treated as a national agenda that transcends ethnic differences, with all parties focussed on boosting teacher training and ensuring adequate facilities.

He also called for mature discussions on differences of opinion in education, saying the ultimate goal was to make education a unifying force and a driver of national progress.