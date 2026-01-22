Dispute resolution body received over 3,000 complaints since 2025, Dewan told

Finance minister Anwar Ibrahim said 2,268 disputes were successfully resolved through mediation and adjudication. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Financial Market Ombudsman Service (FMOS) has received 3,253 complaints since it began operations on Jan 17, 2025, finance minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

“Of the total, 2,268 disputes were successfully resolved through mediation and adjudication, with cases generally handled on a case-by-case basis,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Anwar, who is also the prime minister, said FMOS functions as a dispute resolution centre for financial consumers and investors nationwide for free.

“In the third quarter of 2025, FMOS received 112 complaints related to health insurance products, accounting for 3.4% of the total complaints. Of these, 83 complaints, or 74%, of health insurance-related cases were resolved.”

He was responding to William Leong (PH-Selayang) who wanted to know the number of complaints received by FMOS in 2025, the resolution rate, and the proportion related to health insurance products.

Anwar went on to reveal that the resolution of these cases was estimated to have saved about RM1.245 million in costs that might otherwise have been incurred had the disputes been taken to court.

He said Bank Negara Malaysia had stipulated that financial institutions must inform consumers of their right to submit complaints to alternative dispute resolution channels, namely FMOS, before legal action is taken in court.

Consumers may lodge complaints with FMOS after receiving a final decision from their bank.

“The government remains committed to ensuring that FMOS operates in a transparent, fair and effective manner to protect consumer rights,” Anwar added.