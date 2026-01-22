Govt to roll out insurance plan in 2027 to rein in costs, expand coverage

The scheme is designed as a hospitalisation policy that covers large hospital bills based on shared-room costs, with expanded options for pre- and post-hospitalisation care. (Freepik pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The government will introduce a base medical and health insurance and takaful (MHIT) plan aimed at providing Malaysians with affordable and sustainable protection against major healthcare expenses, while helping manage rising private healthcare costs.

The base MHIT plan is designed as a hospitalisation policy that covers large hospital bills based on shared-room costs, with expanded options for pre- and post-hospitalisation care. These include consultations and follow-ups at GP clinics, physiotherapy, and home nursing care.

There will be no lifetime limit under the plan, while the annual limit is set at a level sufficient to cover treatment costs for most common conditions, representing 99% of hospitalisation bills. Coverage will be guaranteed for renewal up to the age of 85.

The scheme was announced by health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad during a joint press conference with finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan and Bank Negara Malaysia governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour here.

“The plan will be piloted in the second half of the year before being launched in the first quarter of 2027,” said Dzulkefly.

“High-cost treatments, including both inpatient and outpatient cancer treatments and drugs, will be covered based on cost-effectiveness assessment.

“Benefits and premiums under the base MHIT plan will be standardised, supporting broader risk pooling and portability across insurers and takaful operators (ITOs), as well as a consistent approach to underwriting and claims assessments.”

Dzulkefly said the plan is also intended to serve as a benchmark for the market, establishing a baseline for ITOs to improve their MHIT offerings and ensuring alignment with the principles of the base plan.

