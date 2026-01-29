Think twice before taking beauty advice from algorithms, says expert

Decisions on cosmetic procedures are increasingly being made based on AI-generated info, social media content, or online testimonials without understanding clinical contexts. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly woven into daily life in Malaysia, including as a source of health and lifestyle information. But when it comes to cosmetic medical procedures, the public is urged to exercise caution and avoid relying solely on digital tools.

Aesthetic and regenerative medicine practitioner Dr Mohammad Syafiq Lokman said while technology can offer general information, it cannot replace a proper clinical assessment carried out by a qualified medical professional.

“AI does not meet patients, does not perform physical examinations, and does not assess critical factors such as skin texture, facial structure, medical history or a person’s emotional state,” he told Bernama recently. “All of these influence treatment decisions.”

He stressed that cosmetic procedures are not merely about appearance – they involve medical intervention that requires careful evaluation of risks and benefits on an individual basis.

Syafiq said one of the most common mistakes today is making treatment decisions based on AI-generated information, social media content, or online testimonials without understanding the clinical context behind them.

“Individuals have different skin conditions and health backgrounds. What works for one person may not necessarily be safe or effective for another,” said the 37-year-old.

“The popularity of a treatment on social media should never be used as a benchmark for safety.”

Dr Mohammad Syafiq Lokman.

According to him, decisions should be made through open, two-way discussions between doctor and patient. This is because certain procedures are only suitable for specific indications and patient profiles.

As such, without proper clinical assessment, the risk of both short- and long-term complications increases.

He also noted that a doctor’s role is not simply to fulfil patient requests but to ensure that any proposed procedure is necessary, safe and ethical. This includes refusing treatment if it is not medically appropriate.

‘Human judgement remains central’

Commenting on the role of technology in aesthetic medicine, Syafiq said digital tools should be used as supportive resources for general education, rather than as substitutes for professional judgement.

“AI relies on existing data and does not fully account for individual context. In aesthetic medicine, even small errors in assessment can have serious implications,” he said.

While such tools may help raise awareness or guide early questions, decisions involving injections, energy-based devices or invasive procedures must always be guided by trained medical professionals.

Beyond technology, Syafiq emphasised the importance of public health literacy, encouraging patients to ask questions, verify information, and fully understand the risks before undergoing any cosmetic procedure.

In his own practice, he prioritises evidence-based treatments, patient safety and a healthy ageing approach, supported by comprehensive assessments and personalised treatment plans.

A member of several professional bodies, Syafiq has previously been involved in aesthetic treatments for several well-known local personalities.

Ultimately, he said, while technology will continue to evolve, human judgement remains central to safe and responsible aesthetic care.

“Digital tools can assist with information,” he concluded, “but they should never replace proper medical evaluation or the doctor-patient relationship.”