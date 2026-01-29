Paqueta permitted to complete Flamengo move after West Ham agree fee

Lucas Paqueta joined West Ham from French side Olympique Lyonnais in 2022, having previously played for AC Milan. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been granted permission to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms with his boyhood club Flamengo after a fee was agreed for his permanent transfer, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that West Ham have accepted an offer in excess of €41 million (US$49 million) for the 28-year-old Brazil international.

Flamengo – last season’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and Campeonato Carioca champions – have yet to confirm the signing and did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Paqueta was cleared of four spot-fixing charges by the English Football Association in July following a lengthy investigation.

Paqueta, who was facing the risk of a lifetime ban, denied the charges.

“Lucas has made it clear that, for personal and family reasons, he wishes to return home to Brazil and make a fresh start after being cleared in July 2025 of FA misconduct charges that took two years to be resolved – a situation that caused him significant mental strain,” West Ham said in a statement.

“Despite the club doing everything possible to persuade Lucas to stay, he has remained adamant that his wish is to leave. Therefore, the head coach (Nuno Espirito Santo) and the club have reluctantly agreed to accept his transfer request,” it said.

His contract with the Premier League club was due to run until 2027.

He made 139 appearances for West Ham, scoring 23 goals and providing 15 assists.

He was also part of the squad that won the Uefa Conference League in the 2022-23 season.

“West Ham United would like to take this opportunity to thank our management, players, staff and loyal supporters for the unwavering and devoted support they have shown to Lucas throughout his time at the club and, in particular, over the past two and a half years,” the East London side added.

West Ham sit 18th in the league table with 20 points from 23 matches, five points adrift of safety.