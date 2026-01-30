Arteta focuses on the positives despite Arsenal’s stumble

Mikel Arteta said losing a game can trigger strong feelings among competitive players, and his role is to balance reflection with optimism. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Mikel Arteta said his role was to bring “optimism and the reality of where we are” as he seeks to end Arsenal’s mini-slump at Leeds on Saturday.

The Gunners remain four points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the Premier League but have taken just two points from their past three matches.

Last week’s 3-2 defeat by Manchester United, which came after goalless draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, was their first home loss of the season.

But the Gunners beat Kairat Almaty in midweek to complete a clean sweep of eight wins in the league phase of the Champions League.

Arsenal boss Arteta was asked on Friday how important the European win was after the disappointment against United.

“Certainly when you lose a game you have a lot of feelings, because especially the group of players are so competitive and they seek excellence,” the Spaniard said.

“And when you don’t reach it, you ask yourself questions, and we did that. But I think my role there as well is to bring optimism and the reality of where we are.

“Our club has a long, long history, and to find a moment where we are in the position that we are is very difficult to find.”

Arteta said it was crucial to concentrate on the positives as he seeks to keep City and Villa at bay.

“We are doing so many things so well, and let’s focus mainly on that,” the Spaniard added.

“And for sure we want to improve, we want to be better in every area, with that sense as well of self-confidence and conviction that we are on the right path.”

Arsenal are chasing a first Premier League title since 2004 following three successive runners-up finishes.

Analysts at Opta still give them an 81% chance of winning the Premier League but if results go against them this weekend, the Gunners’ lead could be cut to a single point.