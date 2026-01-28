Svitolina credits mental health break for reaching Melbourne semis

Elina Svitolina has reached three Grand Slam semi-finals but has never progressed further. (AFP pic)

MELBOURNE : Ukraine’s Australian Open semi-finalist Elina Svitolina says she would not even have been in Melbourne without a break last year to recharge physically and mentally.

The 31-year-old pulled off a stunning 6-1, 6-2 victory over third seed Coco Gauff and faces world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday for a place in the final.

Svitolina has reached three Grand Slam semi-finals previously but never gone further.

She ended her 2025 season in September following conversations with her team, family and husband Gael Monfils, the French veteran player.

“It was a difficult decision on one hand,” the former world number three said after sailing past the American Gauff on Tuesday.

“(But) we found also a bunch of positives for it.

“(If) I hadn’t stopped and would keep pushing last year, I think I wouldn’t start here, I would be exhausted and even not sure if I would be injury-free,” she said.

In Svitolina’s return to competitive action she won the title in Auckland this month and is on a 10-match winning run.

“When you play at the highest level and you push yourself and you are on the edge, this is where the injuries happen,” said the revitalised Melbourne 12th seed.

“This is where the tension is just too much, and your body gives up.

“So for me it was important to just step back. And I’m very happy that I did that,” she said.