China’s foreign minister says Europe ‘cannot be a spectator’ on Ukraine

China’s foreign minister says Europe ‘cannot be a spectator’ on Ukraine

Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference that Europe has the right to participate in the negotiation process of a war taking place on European soil.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing hopes negotiations on Ukraine are ‘not just dialogue for the sake of dialogue’. (EPA Images pic)
MUINCH:
China’s foreign minister said Saturday that Europe “cannot be a spectator” when it comes to Ukraine and that Beijing hopes the bloc will come up with a plan to resolve the conflict.

When the US and Russia resumed dialogue, “Europe seemed to be left by the side”, Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference, adding that “the war is taking place on European soil, Europe certainly has the right to participate in the negotiation process”.

“We are now seeing Europe begin to muster the courage to have dialogue with Russia, which is a good thing, and we support it,” he said.

“At the same time, we hope that this is not just dialogue for the sake of dialogue, but rather that Europe will come up with its own approaches and proposals to resolving the problem.”

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.