Russia expected to supply Cuba with oil as ‘humanitarian aid’

MOSCOW : Russia is expected to supply Cuba with oil as part of a “humanitarian” effort, the pro-government Izvestia media outlet reported on Thursday.

Cuba is suffering its worst energy crisis in years, driven largely by the US throttling supplies of Venezuelan oil.

Russia’s ministry of economic development told Izvestia daily that “as far as we know, Russia is expected to soon supply oil and petroleum products to Cuba as humanitarian aid”.

On Monday, the Kremlin, a traditional ally of Cuba, accused the US of attempting to “suffocate” the island nation.

Already under US trade embargo for over 60 years, Cuba is struggling with fast-dwindling fuel stocks and taking drastic rationing measures, including preventing airlines from refuelling.

Several foreign airlines have dropped routes in response, while governments, including Russia’s, have called on their citizens to avoid travelling to the island until the issue is resolved.

On Wednesday, Russia’s federal aviation regulator Rosaviatsia said in a statement that difficulties refuelling had “forced” Rossiya Airlines and Nordwind Airlines to adjust their flight schedules to Cuba.

“Rossiya Airlines will operate a number of return flights only — from Havana and Varadero to Moscow — to ensure the evacuation of Russian tourists currently in Cuba,” it added.

Around 5,000 Russian tourists may still be on the island, Russia’s Association of Tour Operators said earlier this week.